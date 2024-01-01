$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS
450 4MATIC
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 108,617 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Tailgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Remote Keyless Entry
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS gets the first-class upgrade along with its name change – and a Maybach edition is waiting in the wings, according to The Car Connection. This 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Luxury is evident inside and out the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class with a spacious interior and the latest safety and infotainment features. At the same time, there is just a hint of the capability that lies beneath the hood with a few rugged touches. This SUV has 108,617 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 362HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our GLS's trim level is 450 4MATIC. The largest and most luxurious full size three row SUV by Mercedes-Benz, the GLS 450 4MATIC offers a plethora of standard options and features including a powerful V6 bi-turbo power-plant with ECO start stop function, power tailgate, a power sunroof with sunshade, an 8 speaker stereo with a 8 inch display, integrated command online navigation, DVD/USB/SD/Bluetooth capabilities, Apple and Android smart phone integration, front power adjustable heated bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel with automatic tilt away, push button start, 4 door illumination, a garage door transmitter, dual zone automatic climate control, Artico leather upholstery and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Call Dealer
604381XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161