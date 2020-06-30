Menu
2017 MINI Cooper

50,681 KM

Details Description Features

$17,934

+ tax & licensing
$17,934

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Chrysler

1-800-627-2513

2017 MINI Cooper

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3DR HTBK - Local - One owner - $136 B/W

2017 MINI Cooper

Hardtop 3DR HTBK - Local - One owner - $136 B/W

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

  • Listing ID: 5327639
  • Stock #: L177252A
  • VIN: WMWXU1C30H2F77965
Sale Price

$17,934

+ taxes & licensing

50,681KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L177252A
  • Mileage 50,681 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need you trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $5000 from its regular price of $22934. Only few can rival the style, seemingly endless degree of customization and handling that the 2017 Mini Cooper Hardtop offers. This 2017 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2017 Mini Cooper Hardtop is definitely the ultimate reincarnation of the historic model. With attractive styling and great on road handling this quirky Mini Cooper is definitely one of the best 2 door hatchbacks among its class. This low mileage hatchback has just 50,681 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 134HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Am / Fm / Cd Player, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.

Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/ *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
air
Air filtration
Bluetooth
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Black fender flares
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
3.42 axle ratio
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Satellite radio pre-wire
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
All-season tires
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Sport Leather Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Leatherette Gear Shift Knob
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
AM / FM / CD Player
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
44 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo
Passenger Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

