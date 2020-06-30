2017 MINI Cooper

CHROME DOOR HANDLES

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

3.42 axle ratio

Rigid cargo cover

Front license plate bracket

Front centre armrest w/storage

Keyless Start

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Satellite radio pre-wire

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

All-season tires

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Sport Leather Steering Wheel

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Leatherette Gear Shift Knob

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna

AM / FM / CD Player

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

44 L Fuel Tank

Engine: 1.5L 12V Twin Power Turbo