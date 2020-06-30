WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
Hot Deal! We've marked this unit down $5000 from its regular price of $22934. Only few can rival the style, seemingly endless degree of customization and handling that the 2017 Mini Cooper Hardtop offers. This 2017 MINI Cooper Hardtop is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2017 Mini Cooper Hardtop is definitely the ultimate reincarnation of the historic model. With attractive styling and great on road handling this quirky Mini Cooper is definitely one of the best 2 door hatchbacks among its class. This low mileage hatchback has just 50,681 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 134HP 1.5L 3 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Am / Fm / Cd Player, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $135.24 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
air
Air filtration
Bluetooth
Engine Immobilizer
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Black fender flares
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
3.42 axle ratio
Rigid cargo cover
Front license plate bracket
Front centre armrest w/storage
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Satellite radio pre-wire
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
All-season tires
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent