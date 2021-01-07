2017 Nissan Maxima

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration Trim Black grille w/chrome accents

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Front Cupholder Window Grid Diversity Antenna 150 amp alternator Engine: 3.5L DOHC 24V V6 Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Full Carpet Floor Covering Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 68.1 L Fuel Tank Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet NissanConnect Selective Service Internet Access Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT) 5.25 Axle Ratio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access 63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Passenger Seat Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material

