2017 Nissan Rogue
SV - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Listing ID: 10244955
- Stock #: B2278
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC842278
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 179,235 KM
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!
Compare at $19495 - is just $17995!
Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 179,235 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, remote start, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
