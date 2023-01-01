$19,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue
S AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$19,900
+ taxes & licensing
117,638KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10440093
- Stock #: 23UTNA69197
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC769197
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA69197
- Mileage 117,638 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1