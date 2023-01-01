Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

117,638 KM

$19,900

$19,900

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

S AWD CVT

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$19,900

117,638KM
Used
  • Stock #: 23UTNA69197
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4HC769197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA69197
  • Mileage 117,638 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

