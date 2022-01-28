2017 Nissan Rogue

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 6 0 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8176153

8176153 Stock #: AH9290

AH9290 VIN: 5N1AT2MV0HC800171

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 142,608 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 5.694 Axle Ratio Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 17" aluminum alloy wheels Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers

