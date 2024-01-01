$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra
1.6 SR Turbo LOW KILOMETERS!!
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,918 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Nissan Sentra SR Turbo with a manual transmission delivers a spirited driving experience with a sporty edge. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine producing 188 horsepower, this compact sedan offers quick acceleration and responsive handling, especially with its sport-tuned suspension. The manual transmission enhances driver engagement, making each drive more dynamic and fun.
Inside, the Sentra SR Turbo features a comfortable, spacious cabin with heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and NissanConnect for seamless smartphone integration. With advanced safety features like a rearview camera and Blind Spot Warning, the 2017 Sentra SR Turbo combines performance, comfort, and safety in a sleek package perfect for those who enjoy a hands-on driving experience.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
