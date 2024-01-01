Menu
Account
Sign In
TOW CAR, BIKE RACK, NAVIGATION <p> The 2017 Nissan Sentra SR Turbo with a manual transmission delivers a spirited driving experience with a sporty edge. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine producing 188 horsepower, this compact sedan offers quick acceleration and responsive handling, especially with its sport-tuned suspension. The manual transmission enhances driver engagement, making each drive more dynamic and fun. <p> Inside, the Sentra SR Turbo features a comfortable, spacious cabin with heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and NissanConnect for seamless smartphone integration. With advanced safety features like a rearview camera and Blind Spot Warning, the 2017 Sentra SR Turbo combines performance, comfort, and safety in a sleek package perfect for those who enjoy a hands-on driving experience. <p> All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive. <p> *All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

2017 Nissan Sentra

23,918 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.6 SR Turbo LOW KILOMETERS!!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Sentra

1.6 SR Turbo LOW KILOMETERS!!

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,918KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CB7AP3HY213556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,918 KM

Vehicle Description

TOW CAR, BIKE RACK, NAVIGATION


The 2017 Nissan Sentra SR Turbo with a manual transmission delivers a spirited driving experience with a sporty edge. Powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine producing 188 horsepower, this compact sedan offers quick acceleration and responsive handling, especially with its sport-tuned suspension. The manual transmission enhances driver engagement, making each drive more dynamic and fun.


Inside, the Sentra SR Turbo features a comfortable, spacious cabin with heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and NissanConnect for seamless smartphone integration. With advanced safety features like a rearview camera and Blind Spot Warning, the 2017 Sentra SR Turbo combines performance, comfort, and safety in a sleek package perfect for those who enjoy a hands-on driving experience.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Luxury ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Luxury ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS!! 17,182 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, APPLE CARPLAY 89,217 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic LX LOW KILOMETERS!! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Honda Civic LX LOW KILOMETERS!! 55,104 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Sentra