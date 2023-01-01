$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 7 6 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10449078

10449078 Stock #: N134557A

N134557A VIN: 1C6RR7LT9HS712106

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N134557A

Mileage 180,761 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.