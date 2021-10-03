Menu
2017 RAM 1500

84,015 KM

$39,590

2017 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 Laramie (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

2017 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 Laramie (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

84,015KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7NM4HS878927

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
  • Interior Colour Leather-Faced W/Perfd Inserts - Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UETA78927
  • Mileage 84,015 KM

Power Sunroof
Spray-in bedliner

Remote Start System

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

8 Speed Automatic (DFD) - Automatic
Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
Uconnect 3c Nav W/8.4-inch Display
(H)
V6 3.0L Ecodiesel (exf) - Diesel (W/28H)
Leather-Faced W/Perfd Inserts - Black
Convenience Group (offered until 3.10.21)

