$39,590+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 Laramie (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)
2017 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 Laramie (140.5"" WB - 5.7"" Box)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$39,590
+ taxes & licensing
84,015KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7NM4HS878927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
- Interior Colour Leather-Faced W/Perfd Inserts - Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UETA78927
- Mileage 84,015 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Spray-in bedliner
Interior
Remote Start System
Mechanical
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
8 Speed Automatic (DFD) - Automatic
Brilliant Black Crystal P.C.
Uconnect 3c Nav W/8.4-inch Display
(H)
V6 3.0L Ecodiesel (exf) - Diesel (W/28H)
Leather-Faced W/Perfd Inserts - Black
Convenience Group (offered until 3.10.21)
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2017 RAM 1500