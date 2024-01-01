Menu
Used
149,914KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7YT9HS710168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,914 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED STEERING, PUSH BUTTON START, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS


Get ready to conquer any terrain with the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel, the truck designed for those who demand power, performance, and a bold presence on the road. With its rugged off-road capability, aggressive styling, and advanced features, this beast is built to take on the toughest challenges.


Under the hood, the Ram 1500 Rebel roars to life with a 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine, delivering an impressive 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the trails, the Rebel's Bilstein® performance shocks, skid plates, and tow hooks ensure you're always ready for adventure.


Inside, the Rebel offers a blend of comfort and cutting-edge technology. Enjoy a spacious, premium cabin with Rebel-specific red and black interior accents, Uconnect® infotainment system, and plenty of storage space for all your gear.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

