2017 RAM 1500
Rebel HEATED SEATS, APLINE SOUND SYSTEM, TOUCHSCREEN
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,914 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with the 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel, the truck designed for those who demand power, performance, and a bold presence on the road. With its rugged off-road capability, aggressive styling, and advanced features, this beast is built to take on the toughest challenges.
Under the hood, the Ram 1500 Rebel roars to life with a 5.7L HEMI® V8 engine, delivering an impressive 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the trails, the Rebel's Bilstein® performance shocks, skid plates, and tow hooks ensure you're always ready for adventure.
Inside, the Rebel offers a blend of comfort and cutting-edge technology. Enjoy a spacious, premium cabin with Rebel-specific red and black interior accents, Uconnect® infotainment system, and plenty of storage space for all your gear.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
