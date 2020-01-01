WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY. - 121 Point Inspection - Carfax
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Abbotsford.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 69,500 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our 1500's trim level is Longhorn. The Laramie Longhorn trim pushes this Ram into ultra luxury territory. On top of Ram capability, you get features like the Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation and SiriusXM satellite radio, heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, heated 2nd row seats, a spray-in bedliner, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, rear park assist, a backup camera plus much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7WM9HS500438.
Vehicle Features
Bucket Seats
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Compass
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power Rear Window
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Goodyear Brand Tires
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
Centre Hub
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination