Vehicle Features

Seating Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Electronically Controlled Throttle 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Centre Hub Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Front Cupholder Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Rear cupholder LED brakelights 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery Auto Locking Hubs Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs) Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Leather Door Trim Insert 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats Heated Leather/Genuine Wood Steering Wheel Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio Coloured Fender Flares Second-Row Heated Seats Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY High-Back Seats Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Coloured Rear Step Bumper Passenger Seat Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Front Facing Leather Rear Seat 121.1 L Fuel Tank Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Leather Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 1190# Maximum Payload Wheels: 20" x 9" Aluminum w/Brown Inserts Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.