Get the job done with this rugged Ram 1500 pickup. This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Abbotsford.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage pickup has just 57,278 kms. It's flame red in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6JR6AT2HG789398.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $166.41 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Goodyear Brand Tires
Steel spare wheel
Engine Oil Cooler
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Black grille
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
Tip Start
160 Amp Alternator
Fixed rear window
HD shock absorbers
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Centre Hub
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Black rear step bumper
Rear-wheel drive
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Light tinted glass
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Delayed Accessory Power
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners