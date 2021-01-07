Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Exterior Goodyear Brand Tires Steel spare wheel Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Trim Black grille Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness Tip Start 160 Amp Alternator Fixed rear window HD shock absorbers Black door handles Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Centre Hub CLEARCOAT PAINT Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Black rear step bumper Rear-wheel drive Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Light tinted glass 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio Delayed Accessory Power Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Curtain 1st Row Airbags Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Manual 1st Row Windows Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Seats w/Vinyl Back Material 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery 98.4 L Fuel Tank Electric Power-Assist Steering Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Pickup Cargo Box Lights 1600# Maximum Payload Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins GVWR: 2,880 kgs (6,350 lbs) Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Urethane Gear Shifter Material

