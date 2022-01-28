$30,900+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Express - HEMI V8 - Uconnect - Low Mileage
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
39,963KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8164864
- Stock #: AB0949
- VIN: 3C6JR6ATXHG613330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic Clear C
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 39,963 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
Reliable, dependable, and innovative, this Ram 1500 proves that it has what it takes. This 2017 Ram 1500 is for sale today in Abbotsford.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This low mileage Regular Cab pickup has just 39,963 kms. It's bright silver metallic clear c in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 1500's trim level is Express. This Ram 1500 Express is a hard-working truck and a great value. It comes standard with stainless steel exhaust, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, an AM/FM radio with a USB port and an audio aux jack, air conditioning, a front armrest with three cup holders, heavy-duty shock absorbers, tow package with trailer sway control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Hemi V8, 20-in Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Uconnect.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6JR6ATXHG613330.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
HEMI V8
UConnect
20-in Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels
