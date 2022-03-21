$29,998+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
ST - Power Windows - Power Doors - $202 B/W
141,414KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8724206
- Stock #: NK784373AA
- VIN: 1C6RR7FT5HS563785
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30898 - Our Price is just $29998!
Few vehicles have such broad appeal as a full-size pickup and the Ram 1500 is no exception. -Car and Driver This 2017 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Quad Cab 4X4 pickup has 141,414 kms. It's blue streak pearlcoat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is ST. This Ram ST is a serious work truck and an excellent value. It comes with a media hub with a USB port and an aux jack, air conditioning, cruise control, a front seat center armrest with three cupholders, power windows, power doors, six airbags, automatic headlights, electronic stability control, trailer sway control, heavy duty shocks, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7FT5HS563785.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $36759 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Folding Seat
Front beverage holders
Carpet Floor Covering
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Next Generation Engine Controller
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Rear Step Bumper
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Centre Hub
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Black Exterior Mirrors
Bright Rear Bumper
Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
SXT APPEARANCE GROUP
Popular Equipment Group
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Quick Order Package 25A ST
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
17" x 7" aluminum wheels
Front wheel independent suspension
Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Radio: 3.0
3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO W/ERB
