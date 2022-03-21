$29,998 + taxes & licensing 1 4 1 , 4 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8724206

Stock #: NK784373AA

VIN: 1C6RR7FT5HS563785

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue Streak Pearlcoat

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK784373AA

Mileage 141,414 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL Rear Folding Seat Front beverage holders Carpet Floor Covering Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Block Heater Next Generation Engine Controller Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Exterior Rear Step Bumper Electronically Controlled Throttle Centre Hub Heated Exterior Mirrors Black Exterior Mirrors Bright Rear Bumper Wheels: 17" x 7" Lightweight Steel Convenience Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Additional Features SXT APPEARANCE GROUP Popular Equipment Group Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Quick Order Package 25A ST Rear Anti-Roll Bar 17" x 7" aluminum wheels Front wheel independent suspension Heavy Duty Vinyl Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat Radio: 3.0 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO W/ERB

