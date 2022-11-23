$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 2500
Power Wagon - Bluetooth - SiriusXM
Location
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
97,801KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9444780
- Stock #: N390776A
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJ4HG636095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maximum Steel
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,801 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
According to Edmunds, the Ram 2500 is a top pick for a heavy-duty truck thanks to its refined interior, forgiving ride, and tremendous towing and hauling capabilities. This 2017 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Ram 2500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 2500 is ready for the job. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 97,801 kms. It's maximum steel in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 410HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our 2500's trim level is Power Wagon. The historic Power Wagon name returns on this off-road beast. This Ram 2500 comes with a powerful HEMI V8, four-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, TruLok front and rear differentials, Ram Articulink suspension for unmatched capability on road and off. Additional features include the Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth capability, the Power Wagon appearance package with a bold RAM front grille, unique aluminum wheels, plus it also comes with LED taillights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6TR5EJ4HG636095.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
SiriusXM
