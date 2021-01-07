2017 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows Power Rear Window DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-colour fender flares Seating Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Tip Start Electronically Controlled Throttle 160 Amp Alternator HD shock absorbers Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio Outside temp gauge Centre Hub Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Voice recorder Chrome rear step bumper Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Delete Wheel Spats Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Front Bumper Sight Shields Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder LED brakelights Parkview Back-Up Camera Delayed Accessory Power Valet Function Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto Locking Hubs Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering GPS Antenna Input Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors Streaming Audio Chrome Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Mechanical Limited Slip Differential 8.4" Touchscreen ParkSense Front And Rear Parking Sensors High-Back Seats Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage 117.3 L Fuel Tank Front Facing Vinyl Rear Seat Passenger Seat 3880# Maximum Payload GVWR: 4,853 kgs (10,700 lbs) Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

