30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
Looking for a new beast? Look no further than this well treated 2017 Ram 3500 Laramie Cummins Diesel! This beast has spent all of its life in mild-weather BC, and has amazing service history. - Local Truck, Clean History - No Accidents! - Consistently serviced at Licensed RAM Dealerships Some Options/Features Include: - Sport Appearance Package - Navigation - Back-Up Camera w/ Parking Assist - Power Sunroof - Heated Front-and-Rear Seat - Heated Steering Wheel - SiriusXM Satellite Radio - Transfer Case Skid Plate - 5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Group - Spray-In Box Liner - Pick-Up Box Interior Lighting - Remote Start, Keyless Entry - Lift Kit - Aftermarket Drive Shaft - Aftermarket Steering Linkage - Sitting BEASTLY on 22-inch 2-Tone Moto Metal Wheels & like-new 38-inch Toyo Open Country Tires! The lucky owner of this one-of-a-kind head turner will not be disappointed! This comfortable, capable Heavy Duty Ram is a muscular workhorse. This 2017 Ram 3500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This Ram 3500 Heavy Duty delivers exactly what you need: superior capability and exceptional levels of comfort, all backed with proven reliability and durability. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking at serious recreational towing and hauling, this Ram 3500 is ready for the job. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 98,846 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a Cummins 350HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our 3500's trim level is Laramie. The Laramie trim on this Ram 3500 adds some luxury to this workhorse. On top of its outstanding capability, it comes with tasteful chrome trim, Uconnect 8.4-inch infotainment system with Bluetooth and SirusXM satellite radio, heated and ventilated leather front seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, power folding, heated, auto-dimming, memory mirrors, an electronic trailer brake controller, rear park assist, and much more.
