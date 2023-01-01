Menu
2017 Toyota 86

19,078 KM

Details Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2017 Toyota 86

2017 Toyota 86

6A

2017 Toyota 86

6A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

19,078KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10466649
  • Stock #: 23UTNA08230
  • VIN: JF1ZNAA14H8708230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Raven
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA08230
  • Mileage 19,078 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Standard Package

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-XXXX

604-857-2657

