Menu
Account
Sign In
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control The 2017 Toyota Camry offers a controlled ride and plenty of interior comfort, making it pleasant for the driver and passengers alike. This 2017 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. With a wide, athletic stance the 2017 Toyota Camry offers a striking exterior with a sophisticated and comfortable interior, complete with backup camera and upscale amenities. Thanks to its aggressive grille design, the Camry has excellent curb appeal while the expansive interior creates a sense of openness that offers plenty of head and legroom. Low noise and vibration levels on the interior, create a very comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers. To say the least, this Camry is SURE to please no matter what road youre on! This sedan has 104,812 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our Camrys trim level is LE. The 2017 Toyota Camry LE is well equipped including standard features such as 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, wireless streaming, backup camera, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, cruise control, tilt steering wheel and the Star Safety system. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2017 Toyota Camry

104,812 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
104,812KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK1HU758578

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BE8578
  • Mileage 104,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control

The 2017 Toyota Camry offers a controlled ride and plenty of interior comfort, making it pleasant for the driver and passengers alike. This 2017 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

With a wide, athletic stance the 2017 Toyota Camry offers a striking exterior with a sophisticated and comfortable interior, complete with backup camera and upscale amenities. Thanks to its aggressive grille design, the Camry has excellent curb appeal while the expansive interior creates a sense of openness that offers plenty of head and legroom. Low noise and vibration levels on the interior, create a very comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers. To say the least, this Camry is SURE to please no matter what road you're on! This sedan has 104,812 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Camry's trim level is LE. The 2017 Toyota Camry LE is well equipped including standard features such as 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, wireless streaming, backup camera, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, cruise control, tilt steering wheel and the Star Safety system.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla S for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Toyota Corolla S 100,795 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi e-tron Technik quattro for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2022 Audi e-tron Technik quattro 36,544 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Cadillac ATS -V Base for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2016 Cadillac ATS -V Base 96,687 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Camry