2017 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BE8578
- Mileage 104,812 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control
The 2017 Toyota Camry offers a controlled ride and plenty of interior comfort, making it pleasant for the driver and passengers alike. This 2017 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
With a wide, athletic stance the 2017 Toyota Camry offers a striking exterior with a sophisticated and comfortable interior, complete with backup camera and upscale amenities. Thanks to its aggressive grille design, the Camry has excellent curb appeal while the expansive interior creates a sense of openness that offers plenty of head and legroom. Low noise and vibration levels on the interior, create a very comfortable ride for both the driver and passengers. To say the least, this Camry is SURE to please no matter what road you're on! This sedan has 104,812 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camry's trim level is LE. The 2017 Toyota Camry LE is well equipped including standard features such as 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, wireless streaming, backup camera, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, cruise control, tilt steering wheel and the Star Safety system.
