2017 Toyota Corolla
SE - Low Mileage
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
- Stock #: B2529
- VIN: 2T1BURHE1HC832529
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,182 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
With class leading standard safety features, excellent fuel economy, and smart technology, the world's best selling car, the 2017 Toyota Corolla, continues to be the one to beat in the compact car segment. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This low mileage sedan has just 57,182 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Corolla's trim level is SE. The top of the line 2017 Toyota Corolla SE is simply outstanding thanks to the multiple options and features fitted as standard. Options include 6.1 inch touchscreen audio, Bluetooth, 6 speakers, Siri Eyes Free feature, remote keyless entry, illuminated entry, distance pacing cruise control, power windows front and rear, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, heated wipers, automatic air conditioning, sport semi-leather heated front bucket seats, LED headlamps and running lights, back up camera, forward collision alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warnings.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia
Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
