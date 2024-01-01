Menu
Account
Sign In
Low Mileage! With class leading standard safety features, excellent fuel economy, and smart technology, the worlds best selling car, the 2017 Toyota Corolla, continues to be the one to beat in the compact car segment. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This low mileage sedan has just 51,246 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Corollas trim level is XSE. Make a good car even better with the XSE Package on this Toyota Corolla. It adds premium features like a navigation system, heated steering wheel, aluminum alloy wheels, and a power moonroof. It also comes with standard SE features like a touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, automatic air conditioning, heated front seats and so much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2017 Toyota Corolla

51,246 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Toyota Corolla

XSE Full Load!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Corolla

XSE Full Load!

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,246KM
VIN 2T1BURHE0HC848964

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BE8964
  • Mileage 51,246 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

With class leading standard safety features, excellent fuel economy, and smart technology, the world's best selling car, the 2017 Toyota Corolla, continues to be the one to beat in the compact car segment. This 2017 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

The new 2017 Toyota Corolla features a restyled front end and an updated premium interior that blends high tech with high style. Inside the premium yet versatile interior, you are surrounded by soothing materials and smart finishes as well as legroom to spare. The greatest Corolla ever offers standard cutting edge safety innovations, dynamic handling, and remarkable fuel efficiency to ensure that every ride is as memorable as the last. This low mileage sedan has just 51,246 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Corolla's trim level is XSE. Make a good car even better with the XSE Package on this Toyota Corolla. It adds premium features like a navigation system, heated steering wheel, aluminum alloy wheels, and a power moonroof. It also comes with standard SE features like a touchscreen stereo with Bluetooth, a rearview camera, automatic air conditioning, heated front seats and so much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2023 Ford Expedition Limited MAX for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Ford Expedition Limited MAX 53,525 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Audi A5 Sportback Technik 2.0 TFSI quattro - $180.50 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Audi A5 Sportback Technik 2.0 TFSI quattro - $180.50 /Wk 22,018 KM $46,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - Navigation - Sunroof - $169.23 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE AWD - Navigation - Sunroof - $169.23 /Wk 61,000 KM $40,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota Corolla