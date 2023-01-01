Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

45,672 KM

Details Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

4-door Sedan LE CVTi-S

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Contact Seller

45,672KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9634984
  • Stock #: 23UBNA89404
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE2HC889404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UBNA89404
  • Mileage 45,672 KM

Vehicle Features

Upgrade Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

