$37,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2017 Toyota Highlander
2017 Toyota Highlander
XLE AWD
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$37,900
+ taxes & licensing
99,492KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10189785
- Stock #: 23UBPA59310
- VIN: 5TDJZRFH0HS459310
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UBPA59310
- Mileage 99,492 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PREMIUM PAINT
Standard Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1