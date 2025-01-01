Menu
At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without the hassle of negotiating. All OpenRoad Certified pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection for your peace of mind. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase. Give us a call or visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! List Price subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643

2017 Toyota Highlander

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$30,500

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE CVT

12875297

2017 Toyota Highlander

HYBRID XLE CVT

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Used
168,000KM
VIN 5TDJGRFH8HS025352

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA25352
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PAINT
Standard Package

