604-857-2657
2017 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Limited
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$33,295
- Listing ID: 10271727
- Stock #: 23UEBA41627
- VIN: JTMDJREV7HD141627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UEBA41627
- Mileage 147,995 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 RAV4 Hybrid combines the best of both worlds, offering the reliability and versatility of the beloved RAV4, now with cutting-edge hybrid technology. Designed for the modern explorer, this eco-friendly SUV takes you further with exceptional fuel efficiency, allowing you to embark on unforgettable journeys while leaving a smaller carbon footprint. With its dynamic and stylish exterior, the RAV4 Hybrid exudes confidence and captures attention wherever it goes. Step inside, and you'll find a spacious, comfortable cabin, filled with innovative features and advanced technology that make every drive a pleasure. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the RAV4 Hybrid delivers a seamless driving experience, combining smooth performance with responsive handling. Embrace a new era of adventure without compromise. The 2017 RAV4 Hybrid offers an array of safety features, providing peace of mind for you and your passengers. From its strong build to cutting-edge safety technology, you can confidently explore the world with your loved ones onboard. Join the movement toward a more sustainable future with the 2017 RAV4 Hybrid. Experience the thrill of adventure without sacrificing efficiency and be a part of a greener tomorrow. Embrace the harmony of nature and technology with the 2017 RAV4 Hybrid – where thrilling adventures meet responsible driving. At OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford, we take the stress out of buying a used car by providing you with our TruePrice from the start! You will have peace of mind knowing you got our best price up-front, without having to spend time negotiating down to the last dollar. All our pre-owned vehicles must pass an extremely thorough 153-point safety inspection, in order to be sold as OpenRoad Certified. All vehicles will have a Carfax verified history report, as well as a safety inspection report and breakdown of all work performed. We pride ourselves in our transparency, and wish to provide you with all the info you need to be confident in your vehicle purchase! Give us a call at 604-857-2657, visit our showroom at 30210 Automall Dr in Abbotsford, BC! Prices subject to $499 Documentation Fee, $499 Lease/Finance Fee, and applicable taxes. Dealer #40643.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
