2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport NAVIGATION & SUNROOF

2017 Toyota Tacoma

81,487 KM

Details Description Features

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport NAVIGATION & SUNROOF

12158649

2017 Toyota Tacoma

TRD Sport NAVIGATION & SUNROOF

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Used
81,487KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TFDZ5BN4HX023605

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # AH9859
  • Mileage 81,487 KM

Vehicle Description

SUNROOF, SXM RADIO, HEATED SEATS, WIRELESS CHARGING, NAVIGATION


Get ready to experience unmatched reliability and performance with the 2017 Toyota Tacoma. Built to handle the toughest jobs and the most adventurous journeys, the Tacoma TRD Sport is a versatile powerhouse that never compromises on comfort or capability.


Key Features:


Robust Performance: Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine, ensuring you have the power to tackle any terrain or towing challenge.


Durable Design: With its rugged exterior and bold stance, the Tacoma TRD Sport makes a strong impression. High-strength steel construction and a reinforced tailgate ensure durability and longevity.


Spacious Interior: Step into a cabin designed for comfort and convenience, featuring durable cloth seats, a user-friendly 7-inch touchscreen display with Entune Audio Plus, and plenty of legroom for all passengers.


Advanced Safety: Drive with peace of mind thanks to safety features like a Rearview Camera, Anti-lock Brakes, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, and the Star Safety System, which includes Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control.


All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.


*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

