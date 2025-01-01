$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport NAVIGATION & SUNROOF
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # AH9859
- Mileage 81,487 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to experience unmatched reliability and performance with the 2017 Toyota Tacoma. Built to handle the toughest jobs and the most adventurous journeys, the Tacoma TRD Sport is a versatile powerhouse that never compromises on comfort or capability.
Key Features:
Robust Performance: Equipped with a 3.5L V6 engine, ensuring you have the power to tackle any terrain or towing challenge.
Durable Design: With its rugged exterior and bold stance, the Tacoma TRD Sport makes a strong impression. High-strength steel construction and a reinforced tailgate ensure durability and longevity.
Spacious Interior: Step into a cabin designed for comfort and convenience, featuring durable cloth seats, a user-friendly 7-inch touchscreen display with Entune Audio Plus, and plenty of legroom for all passengers.
Advanced Safety: Drive with peace of mind thanks to safety features like a Rearview Camera, Anti-lock Brakes, Electronic Brake-force Distribution, and the Star Safety System, which includes Vehicle Stability Control and Traction Control.
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with the remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $699 Doc fee and $87 Fuel Surcharge.
Vehicle Features
