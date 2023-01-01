$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
6043811161
2017 Toyota Tacoma
TRD Sport
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9613324
- Stock #: BA3366A
- VIN: 5TFCZ5AN1HX103876
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning Hitch up and hit the road with the Tacoma's impressive towing capacity. This 2017 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma is highly versatile with proven off-road capability offering the best payload capacity in its class. Toyota's midsize truck was redesigned with new exterior styling, improved engine performance and a revised transmission. Additional enhancements also include a more refined and quieter interior. Tacoma's interior is built to handle whatever you throw at it or in it while keeping you comfortable no matter what the terrain with hip hugging comfortable seats and an expansive outward view of the road ahead. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 129,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 278HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. Our Tacoma's trim level is TRD Sport. The 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport is the real athlete among the Toyota trucks with the addition of a sporty hood scoop, as well as upgraded inch aluminum alloy wheels and sport-tuned suspension. Other features include a power rear window, heated mirrors with turn signal indicators, 7 inch audio display with 6 speakers and an integrated navigation system, USB and Bluetooth capability, heated front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, perimeter alarm, back up camera and much more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.