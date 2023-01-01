Menu
2017 Volkswagen Golf

85,754 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

85,754KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10191060
  • Stock #: PT212040AA
  • VIN: 3VW017AU9HM540122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,754 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

