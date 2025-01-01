$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FVE8842
- Mileage 40,527 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
Compact cars have always been Volkswagen's strong suit and this Golf is no different. It's comfortable, economical, and fun to drive. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2017 Volkswagen Golf strikes the perfect balance of a practical, economical hatchback that's also a blast to drive. From the comfortable ride to the exciting drive, there's something for everyone to love in the Golf. Come check it out and see what the hype is about!This low mileage hatchback has just 40,527 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf's trim level is Trendline. As an entry-level model, the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Trendline keeps everyone happy with an eight-speaker audio system and five-inch touchscreen. Additional features on this model include eight-way adjustable front seats, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks, Bluetooth connectivity and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, .
