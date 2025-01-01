Menu
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FVE8842
  • Mileage 40,527 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!

Compact cars have always been Volkswagen's strong suit and this Golf is no different. It's comfortable, economical, and fun to drive. This 2017 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This 2017 Volkswagen Golf strikes the perfect balance of a practical, economical hatchback that's also a blast to drive. From the comfortable ride to the exciting drive, there's something for everyone to love in the Golf. Come check it out and see what the hype is about!This low mileage hatchback has just 40,527 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Golf's trim level is Trendline. As an entry-level model, the 2017 Volkswagen Golf Trendline keeps everyone happy with an eight-speaker audio system and five-inch touchscreen. Additional features on this model include eight-way adjustable front seats, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and door locks, Bluetooth connectivity and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, .

Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

2017 Volkswagen Golf