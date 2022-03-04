$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Jetta
Wolfsburg Edition - Sunroof - $165 B/W
Used
- Listing ID: 8588960
- Stock #: N138641AA
- VIN: 3VWDB7AJ4HM296481
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This Volkswagen Jetta is a generously sized compact sedan with just enough German personality to set it apart. This 2017 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Whether youre looking for straight-up performance, eye-catching good looks, or advanced technology, this Jetta delivers it all with Volkswagen style. And this Jetta has a little something special the others are missing - a genuine personality. Make every mile more memorable in this Volkswagen Jetta. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Jetta's trim level is Wolfsburg Edition. Upgrade to this Jetta Wolfsburg Edition to get an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a color touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a rearview camera, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, automatic headlights, steering wheel audio and cruise control, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $164.22 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $119, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
