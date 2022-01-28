2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

$33,499 + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 1 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8270985

8270985 Stock #: NC010931A

NC010931A VIN: WVGLV7AX5HK033042

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 26,154 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar 3.45 Axle Ratio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 9 SPEAKERS Windows Sunroof POWER MOONROOF Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Additional Features Navigation Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Heated Front Comfort Seats Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Sound Package Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Roof rack: rails only AM/FM radio: SiriusXM High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Exterior parking camera rear Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces RADIO: DISCOVER MEDIA W/SATELLITE NAVIGATION Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Wheels: 18" Darkened Mallory Alloy

