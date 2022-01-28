$33,499+ tax & licensing
$33,499
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline - Navigation - $226 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
26,154KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8270985
- Stock #: NC010931A
- VIN: WVGLV7AX5HK033042
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,154 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $34504 - Our Price is just $33499!
If the idea of a Volkswagen GTI in SUV form gets your blood running, check out the Tiguan, says KBB.com. This 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Even after nine years without a redesign the 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan still manages to feel current and stylish. A few important updates enhance the appeal of this compact crossover with more standard features and an infotainment system. Peppy performance and available all-wheel drive make this model practical and fun.This low mileage SUV has just 26,154 kms. It's reflex silver metallic in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline. The 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline offers premium comfort with heated front seats, which include 12-way power adjustment and lumbar support with memory. Modern technology keeps you in touch and in tune with Discover Media, which includes satellite navigation and a Fender premium audio system with eight speakers. Additional features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $225.55 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $41049 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.45 Axle Ratio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Sunroof
POWER MOONROOF
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Navigation
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Heated Front Comfort Seats
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Sound Package
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Exterior parking camera rear
Vienna Leather Seating Surfaces
RADIO: DISCOVER MEDIA W/SATELLITE NAVIGATION
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Wheels: 18" Darkened Mallory Alloy
