2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

92,206 KM

Details

$26,499

+ tax & licensing
$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline 2.0T 6sp at w/ Tip 4M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$26,499

+ taxes & licensing

92,206KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9601285
  Stock #: 23UTNA34862
  VIN: WVGLV7AX4HK034862

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pacific Blue
  Interior Colour Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA34862
  • Mileage 92,206 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

