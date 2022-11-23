$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Touareg
Sportline - Leather Seats - $317 B/W
Location
83,921KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9418405
- Stock #: AB1648
- VIN: WVGEF7BP2HD004512
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AB1648
- Mileage 83,921 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
KBB.com says of the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg, theres no arguing that it is ruggedly handsome and offers confident traction on snow and dirt thanks to its full-time all-wheel-drive system. This 2017 Volkswagen Touareg is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
Classy design inside and out provides a feeling of luxury for the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg. At the same time, this SUV is fun to drive with easy handling around curves and turns along with a high towing capacity. Loaded with numerous standard features, youll be prepared to take any journey in style.This SUV has 83,921 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 280HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Touareg's trim level is Sportline. Enjoy all the 2017 Volkswagen Touareg Sportline has to offer with heated front seats, including an eight-way power driver seat with lumbar support. Additional features include leather trim, Piano Black accents, push button start, power door locks and windows, wireless streaming, Bluetooth and the RNS 850 touchscreen with navigation. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $316.63 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, plus Documentation Fee $599, Fuel Surcharge $179, Finance Placement Fee $500 - if applicable ). See dealer for details.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Vehicle Features
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
