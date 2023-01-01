Menu
2018 Audi A5 Sportback

92,299 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,299KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10028250
  Stock #: B2692
  VIN: WAUENCF50JA072692

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,299 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!

Sleek styling and a premium interior helps set this Audi A5 apart from its German rivals. This 2018 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Spirited styling, dynamic handling, and intelligent technologies help define this Audi A5 Sportback. When you get behind the wheel of this sleek luxury car, youre putting your priorities on design and performance in motion. The exterior makes a bold, yet subtle statement while the premium interior makes sure you get where youre going in comfort. Its hatchback design adds a measure of practicality while retaining coupe-like styling. Experience a different kind of luxury with this Audi A5 Sportback. This hatchback has 92,299 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 252 HP engine.

Our A5 Sportback's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv. This Audi A5 Progressiv is a fantastic blend of features and value. It comes with an 8.3-inch display with navigation, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 10-speaker audio, leather seats which are heated in front, memory drivers seat and mirrors, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Buy From Home Available

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

604381XXXX

6043811161

