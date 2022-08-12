Menu
2018 Audi A5 Sportback

129,796 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0 TFSI quattro Technik

2018 Audi A5 Sportback

2.0 TFSI quattro Technik

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,796KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8975128
  • Stock #: B0902
  • VIN: WAUFNCF55JA020902

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B0902
  • Mileage 129,796 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera Style, comfort, and precision engineering come together in this fetching Audi A5. This 2018 Audi A5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Spirited styling, dynamic handling, and intelligent technologies help define this Audi A5 Sportback. When you get behind the wheel of this sleek luxury car, you’re putting your priorities on design and performance in motion. The exterior makes a bold, yet subtle statement while the premium interior makes sure you get where you’re going in comfort. Its hatchback design adds a measure of practicality while retaining coupe-like styling. Experience a different kind of luxury with this Audi A5 Sportback. This hatchback has 129,796 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. Our A5 Sportback's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik. Upgrade to the Technik trim and you’ll be treated to the latest technology. It comes with safety tech like a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and blind spot assist. You also get navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 14-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, memory driver’s seat and mirrors, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power sunroof, and more. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

