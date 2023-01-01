2018 Audi Q5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 9 , 3 9 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10028244

10028244 Stock #: B7142

B7142 VIN: WA1CNAFY5J2147142

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 59,394 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Interior Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.