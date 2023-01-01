Menu
2018 Audi Q5

59,394 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2018 Audi Q5

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Technik - Navigation

2018 Audi Q5

2.0 TFSI quattro Technik - Navigation

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

59,394KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10028244
  • Stock #: B7142
  • VIN: WA1CNAFY5J2147142

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,394 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Comfortable, quiet, and handsomely styled, this Audi Q5 provides the premium look and feel that crossover buyers crave. This 2018 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

There's something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it's the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it's the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This low mileage SUV has just 59,394 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 252 HP engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Q5's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Technik. The Technik trim adds advanced technology to this versatile Q5. It comes with an 8.3-inch display radio with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and 19-speaker premium audio, a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a chrome grille, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Serving the Abbotsford, Lower Mainland, and Fraser Valley Area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned is the only Pre-Owned Dealership that is located in an Auto Mall in Western Canada! | Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Due to the changing landscape of the Automotive Market and the increased costs associated with sourcing and stocking vehicles, many dealers have began to charge Market Adjustment Fee's additional to the sale price of the vehicle. Fraser Valley Pre-Owned DOES NOT follow this model. We value our clients and will always do our utmost to maintain a fully transparent and fair pricing model. When you view our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All Listed Payments Include a 695 documentation fee, and applicable finance fees up to a maximum of 995 depending on approval type, plus taxes. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

