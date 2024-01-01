$31,998+ tax & licensing
2018 Audi Q5
2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv - Navigation - $137.3
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats!
Comfortable, quiet, and handsomely styled, this Audi Q5 provides the premium look and feel that crossover buyers crave. This 2018 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
There's something special that sets this Audi Q5 that sets it apart from the dozens of luxury crossovers available. Maybe it's the contemporary, yet timeless exterior styling. Maybe it's the unique balance of fun, sporty performance with the versatility of expanded interior volume. It might be the exhilaration of the steering wheel in your hands or the thrills it commands while you take in the winding road ahead. No matter your reasons, you have the capability to leave tracks where your journey takes you - in the one vehicle that is ready to leave its impression on you. This low mileage SUV has just 56,700 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q5's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro Progressiv. The Progressiv trim adds some nice features to this versatile Q5. It comes with an 8.3-inch display radio with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a USB port, and 10-speaker audio, a rearview camera, parking sensors, leather seats which are heated in front, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power sunroof, a chrome grille, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Bluetooth.
