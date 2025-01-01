Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV9877
  • Mileage 102,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera

When it comes to style and performance, this luxurious Audi S5 Sportback is an industry leader. This 2018 Audi S5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

Audi builds cars for serious driving enthusiasts. That’s why this S5 Sportback can pass even the highest expectations. A dual threat in inspiring performance and passionate design, this Audi S5 combines dynamic handling and muscular styling to elevate your driving experience. Its hatchback design adds a measure of practicality to this unabashed performance car. Experience a pure driving thrill behind the wheel of this sporty, luxurious Audi S5 Sportback. This hatchback has 102,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 354HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our S5 Sportback's trim level is 3.0 TFSI quattro Technik. Upgrade to the Technik trim and you’ll be treated to the latest technology. It comes with safety tech like a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and blind spot assist. You also get navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 14-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, memory driver’s seat and mirrors, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a power sunroof, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

