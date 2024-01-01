Menu
2018 Audi TT

85,391 KM

2018 Audi TT

Roadster 2.0 TFSI quattro S tronic

2018 Audi TT

Roadster 2.0 TFSI quattro S tronic

Location

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

Used
85,391KM
VIN TRUT5CFV1J1002795

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # AB2100A
  • Mileage 85,391 KM

Vehicle Description

WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax

We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !

This Audi TT offers a strong acceleration and agile handling that makes it a blast to drive. This 2018 Audi TT Roadster is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

A genuine sports car in every sense of the word, this Audi TT captivates from the start with a stunning design and then delivers on its aggressive looks with an intimate connection to the road and nearly instantaneous response. When you consider the attention to detail and luxurious touches found throughout this vehicle, it all becomes even more enticing. This kind of performance cant be taught. Its pure instinct. This convertible has 85,391 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our TT Roadster's trim level is 2.0 TFSI quattro S tronic. This Audi TT Roadster is created by combining performance and style to excellent fit and finish. Standard options include well designed aluminum alloy wheels, front and rear fog lamps, a power convertible top with glass rear window, a power wind blocker, 9 speaker stereo with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, power adjustable heated seats with diamond stitched fine Nappa leather upholstery, push button start, cruise control, automatic air conditioning, remote cargo release, aluminum interior panels, rear parking sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.

Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.

Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $699.00, Fuel Surcharge: $179.00 (electric vehicles excluded), Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

