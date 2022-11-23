Menu
2018 BMW 230i

37,827 KM

Details Features

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2018 BMW 230i

2018 BMW 230i

xDrive Cabriolet

2018 BMW 230i

xDrive Cabriolet

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

37,827KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9436638
  • Stock #: 23UTNA41560
  • VIN: WBA2K1C53JVD41560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunset Orange Met
  • Interior Colour Oyster/Black Dkt Lthr
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA41560
  • Mileage 37,827 KM

Vehicle Features

Moonlight Black Soft Top
Premium Package Enhanced
Oyster/Black Dakota Leather
Fineline Stream Wood Trim w/Chrome Highlight
Sunset Orange Metallic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

