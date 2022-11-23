$38,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2018 BMW 230i
2018 BMW 230i
xDrive Cabriolet
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
37,827KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9436638
- Stock #: 23UTNA41560
- VIN: WBA2K1C53JVD41560
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunset Orange Met
- Interior Colour Oyster/Black Dkt Lthr
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA41560
- Mileage 37,827 KM
Vehicle Features
Moonlight Black Soft Top
Premium Package Enhanced
Oyster/Black Dakota Leather
Fineline Stream Wood Trim w/Chrome Highlight
Sunset Orange Metallic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1