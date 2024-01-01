Menu
Bose Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, 4G LTE, Remote Keyless Entry, 360 Camera, Lane Change Alert, Parking Sensors, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Rear Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging With such an extended range, there are few limits to where you can take this stylish electric Chevrolet Bolt. This 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This hatchback has 134,214 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT, (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Bolt EVs trim level is Premier. Upgrading to this Bolt Premier will get you unique aluminum wheels, heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel, rear park assist with blind spot detection and a 360 surround view camera. It also includes remote keyless entry with push button start, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes a Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar and built-in 4G LTE capability. This top of the line Bolt also features teen driver technology, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus many more modern safety features.

2018 Chevrolet Bolt

134,214 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

2018 Chevrolet Bolt

EV Premier

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
134,214KM
VIN 1G1FX6S05J4127500

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Bose Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Heated Steering Wheel, 4G LTE, Remote Keyless Entry, 360 Camera, Lane Change Alert, Parking Sensors, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Rear Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging

With such an extended range, there are few limits to where you can take this stylish electric Chevrolet Bolt. This 2018 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

A pioneer among electric cars, this Chevrolet Bolt EV has an upscale, spacious cabin, and sporty acceleration. With its hatchback layout, it can provide plenty of cargo space, but if you fold the rear seats down and you can fit much more than you would expect! With the best combination of interior functionality and spaciousness, you can do it all while bringing everyone along for the ride.This hatchback has 134,214 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a ELECTRIC DRIVE UNIT, (200 HP [150 KW] 266 LB-FT OF TORQUE [360 N-M]) engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Bolt EV's trim level is Premier. Upgrading to this Bolt Premier will get you unique aluminum wheels, heated front and rear seats and a heated steering wheel, rear park assist with blind spot detection and a 360 surround view camera. It also includes remote keyless entry with push button start, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes a Bose premium audio system, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar and built-in 4G LTE capability. This top of the line Bolt also features teen driver technology, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus many more modern safety features.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2018 Chevrolet Bolt