$42,999+ tax & licensing
$42,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
Z71 - Heated Seats - $290 B/W
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
58,114KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8528138
- Stock #: NI051400AA
- VIN: 1GCGTDEN1J1321249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,114 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $44289 - Our Price is just $42999!
This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is a mid-size pickup with a bold design and a strong, efficient drivetrain. This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2018 Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 58,114 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Colorado's trim level is Z71. Upgrading to this Z71 trim is a great choice as it comes with a larger 8 inch color touchscreen display - featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6 speaker audio system and wireless streaming audio. It also includes unique aluminum wheels, an off-road suspension, automatic locking rear differential, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, rear vision camera, leather wrapped steering wheel, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi, 4-way power driver and passenger seat, remote keyless entry, teen driver technology and so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Suspension, Heated Seats, Remote Engine Start, Aluminum Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $289.51 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $52691 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
POWER SEAT
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Off Road Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Heated Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster
SiriusXM
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Cloth/leatherette seat trim
Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance
Teen Driver Technology
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen
Limited slip differential: mechanical
4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster
Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster
Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster
Wheels: 17" x 8" Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum
