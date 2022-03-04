2018 Chevrolet Colorado

$42,999 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 1 1 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8528138

8528138 Stock #: NI051400AA

NI051400AA VIN: 1GCGTDEN1J1321249

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 58,114 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat POWER SEAT Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Off Road Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Seating Heated Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Rear Step Bumper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Panic Alarm Touch Screen Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear 6-Speaker Audio System Feature Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster SiriusXM Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink Cloth/leatherette seat trim Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance Teen Driver Technology Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen Limited slip differential: mechanical 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster Wheels: 17" x 8" Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum

