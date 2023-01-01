$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Double 4x4 LS / Standard Box
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
158,287KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10366908
- Stock #: 23UTNA14388
- VIN: 1GCVKPEH0JZ114388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA14388
- Mileage 158,287 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1