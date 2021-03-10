2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$53,499 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 6813287

6813287 Stock #: MF326079AA

MF326079AA VIN: 3GCUKTEJ0JG298352

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 72,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Seating Leather Seats MEMORY SEAT COOLED SEATS HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Chrome Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Bose Speaker System Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display universal home remote Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Colour-keyed carpeted floor mats Windows Power sliding rear window Rear Window Defroster Suspension Heavy Duty Suspension Trim Front body-colour bumper Chrome grille surround Chrome bodyside mouldings Additional Features Navigation Navigation System Rear Step Bumper Rear View Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Adjustable Pedals Chrome Accents SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Trailering Package Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Emergency communication system Auto-dimming door mirrors Garage door transmitter Turn signal indicator mirrors 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Rear wheelhouse liners Remote Vehicle Starter System Front Anti-Roll Bar deep-tinted glass 150 amp alternator Speed-Sensing Steering Dual-zone automatic climate control Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Perforated leather appointed seat trim HD Radio Ultrasonic front & rear park assist Polished Exhaust Tip Chrome Mirror Caps Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 7 Speakers Forward collision alert AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto high-beam headlights Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror WIRELESS CHARGING Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Lane Keep Assist Remote Locking Tailgate ENHANCED DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE Exterior parking camera rear Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler Electric Rear-Window Defogger SiriusXM EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry) Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up) Single Slot CD/MP3 Player Power Windows w/Driver Express Up Bluetooth® For Phone 110-Volt AC Power Outlet Spray-On Pickup Box Bed Liner 4 Movable Upper Cargo Tie Downs Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Cornersteps Chevrolet w/4G LTE Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors Floor Mounted Console Front Full Feature Power Reclining Bucket Seats OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel Chevrolet Connected Access Limited slip differential: mechanical Heated & Vented Front Seating IntelliBeam Automatic High Beam On/Off Headlight LED Taillamps w/Signature 6" Rectangular Chromed Tubular Assist Steps Wheels: 20" x 9" Chrome Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Clr Touch Nav

