Proven strong a million times over, this iconic Chevy Silverado 1500 is your best choice for work or play. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 72,000 kms. It's iridescent pearl tricoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. The Silverado 1500 High Country is the top of the range and comes with an incredible amount of luxury. It features leather bucket seat with both heating and cooling options, 12 way power adjustable front seats, a remote engine starter, wireless charging, MyLink with an 8 inch touch screen and navigation system, chrome assist steps and exterior accents, polished exhaust tips and brushed metal sill plates. This truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, rear view camera, EZ lift and lower tailgate plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Chrome Accents, Rear View Camera.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
COOLED SEATS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Bose Speaker System
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
universal home remote
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Colour-keyed carpeted floor mats
Power sliding rear window
Rear Window Defroster
Heavy Duty Suspension
Front body-colour bumper
Chrome grille surround
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Navigation
Navigation System
Rear Step Bumper
Rear View Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Adjustable Pedals
Chrome Accents
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Trailering Package
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Turn signal indicator mirrors
3.42 Rear Axle Ratio
Rear wheelhouse liners
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Front Anti-Roll Bar
deep-tinted glass
150 amp alternator
Speed-Sensing Steering
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors