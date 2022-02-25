$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
85,777KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8356269
- Stock #: AG1080A
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC3JG330951
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
This stylish and hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior and impressive capability. This 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology to stand the test of time. With brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. It was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. For the past 100 years, Chevrolet has been building trucks that are ready to work today, tomorrow and into the future. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 85,777 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes with premium features like unique aluminum wheels, leather seats, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio and voice-activated technology. Comfort and convenience is enhanced with a rear vision camera, remote vehicle start, a 60/40 split folding bench rear seat, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, a spray in bed liner, steering wheel mounted audio controls, 4G LTE hotspot capability, teen driver technology, SiriusXM radio, signature LED lighting plus it also comes with power heated front seats and power folding exterior mirrors. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Steering Wheel, Touch Screen, Ez-lift Tailgate.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Rear View Camera
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
