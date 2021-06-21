Chevrolet's handsome Sonic offers practicality, efficiency, and agility in a compact package. -Car and Driver This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2018 Chevrolet Sonic is the perfect compact car for those who want great fuel efficiency, but also want a fun and sporty ride. This Chevy Sonic has a bold exterior design and offers a long list of standard features typically reserved for more expensive vehicles. With its agile handling and great outward visibility, this Chevrolet Sonic is right at home in any city centre across North America. This sedan has 90,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sonic's trim level is LT. It's time to conquer the world and have some fun with your new favorite small car. This Sonic LT comes with Chevrolet MyLink Radio and a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, bluetooth streaming audio featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, aluminum wheels, a rear vision camera, premium sound system with SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote engine start, plus OnStar 4G LTE and a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot with so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Mylink, Aluminum Wheels, Premium Audio System, 4g Lte Wifi.
Vehicle Features
Security System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Rear Window Defroster
Rear View Camera
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Sport steering wheel
Premium audio system
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
16" aluminum wheels
Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim
Mylink
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
4-way manual driver seat adjuster
2-way manual front passenger seat adjuster
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
SiriusXM
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Satin silver shift knob
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections
4G LTE WIFI
2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack
3.47 Final Drive Axle Ratio
Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature
Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/7" Screen
