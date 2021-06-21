2018 Chevrolet Sonic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7361369

7361369 Stock #: LI069457A

LI069457A VIN: 1G1JD6SB2J4123537

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # LI069457A

Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer Bluetooth Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features Rear View Camera SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Sport steering wheel Premium audio system Front Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control 16" aluminum wheels Deluxe Cloth Seat Trim Mylink Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension 4-way manual driver seat adjuster 2-way manual front passenger seat adjuster AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Exterior parking camera rear SiriusXM Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink Satin silver shift knob Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections 4G LTE WIFI 2 USB Ports & Auxiliary Input Jack 3.47 Final Drive Axle Ratio Premium 6-Speaker Audio System Feature Radio: Chevrolet MyLink AM/FM Stereo w/7" Screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.