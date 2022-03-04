$48,998+ tax & licensing
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2018 Chevrolet Suburban
2018 Chevrolet Suburban
LS - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - $330 B/W
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
151,562KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8657197
- Stock #: NP473248A
- VIN: 1GNSKGKC0JR129637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 151,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $50468 - Our Price is just $48998!
This 2018 Chevrolet Suburban offer first-class comfort with incredible spaciousness. This 2018 Chevrolet Suburban is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This 2018 Chevy Suburban is aimed at shoppers who require a luxurious ride, stern towing capacity and a well-trimmed cabin. The iconic Suburban offers more of everything you expect - uncommon spaciousness, commanding performance and ingenious safety technology. The luxury is all-encompassing and it's capability is exceptional. Discover why, year after year, the legendary Suburban is part of America's best-selling family of full-size SUVs.This SUV has 151,562 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Suburban's trim level is LS. This impressive SUV comes with aluminum wheels, teen driver technology, rear park assist and a premium smooth riding suspension. It also includes Chevrolet MyLink radio with a 8 inch colour touchscreen display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, bluetooth streaming audio, tri-zone automatic climate control, a rear vision camera, power front seats and a remote vehicle starter. Additional features include a leather wrapped steering wheel, assist side steps, cruise control, hill start assist and a third row 60/40 split-folding bench seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Power Seats, Remote Engine Start, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $329.90 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $60042 ). See dealer for details.
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear View Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
HD Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Park Assist
Panic Alarm
Touch Screen
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Cloth Seat Trim
3.08 rear axle ratio
Black assist steps
Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry
Roof rack: rails only
3rd row seats: split-bench
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed
OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years
Exterior parking camera rear
6-Speaker Audio System Feature
SiriusXM
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Single-slot CD/MP3 player
2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench
3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench
Floor Console w/Storage Area
Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering
1st & 2nd Row Colour-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats
Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance
Teen Driver Technology
Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning
Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags
Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails
Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward
Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats
12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet (5)
18" x 8.5" Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1