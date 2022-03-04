2018 Chevrolet Suburban

$48,998 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 5 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8657197

8657197 Stock #: NP473248A

NP473248A VIN: 1GNSKGKC0JR129637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 151,562 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Leather-wrapped steering wheel Front Reading Lights Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Rear View Camera ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers HD Radio SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Comfort rear air conditioning Front dual zone A/C Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Park Assist Panic Alarm Touch Screen voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Rear Anti-Roll Bar Premium Cloth Seat Trim 3.08 rear axle ratio Black assist steps Premium Smooth Ride Suspension Package Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Extended-Range Remote Keyless Entry Roof rack: rails only 3rd row seats: split-bench AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Electronic Cruise Control w/Set & Resume Speed OnStar Basic Plan For 5 Years Exterior parking camera rear 6-Speaker Audio System Feature SiriusXM Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Single-slot CD/MP3 player 2nd Row 60/40 Split-Folding Manual Bench 3rd Row Manual 60/40 Split-Folding Fold Flat Bench Floor Console w/Storage Area Colour-Keyed Carpeting Floor Covering 1st & 2nd Row Colour-Keyed Carpeted Floor Mats Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance Teen Driver Technology Rear Park Assist w/Audible Warning Driver Inboard & Front Passenger Airbags Roof-Mounted Luggage Rack Side Rails Rear seats Folding position: tumble forward Front High-Back Reclining Bucket Seats 12-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet (5) 18" x 8.5" Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.