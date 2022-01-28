2018 Dodge Charger

Listing ID: 8223837

8223837 Stock #: J174779

J174779 VIN: 2C3CDXJG3JH174779

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # J174779

Mileage 46 KM

Vehicle Features Windows Sunroof Additional Features Premium Sound Group GT Performance Package Nappa Alcantara Performance Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.