$51,452+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,452
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Chrysler
1-800-627-2513
2018 Dodge Charger
2018 Dodge Charger
GT - Sunroof
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$51,452
+ taxes & licensing
46KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8223837
- Stock #: J174779
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG3JH174779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE CLEAR COAT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # J174779
- Mileage 46 KM
Vehicle Description
- 121 Point Inspection
- Carfax
We need your trade.....can't find a new or used vehicle in our selection? That is okay, we would like to purchase your vehicle from you anyways !
If you're shopping for family sedan transportation that's also plenty of fun, this Dodge Charger may be just the right car for you. This 2018 Dodge Charger is for sale today in Abbotsford.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 46 kms. It's white knuckle clear coat in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Charger's trim level is GT. This Dodge Charger GT is an all-wheel drive muscle sedan with all-season capability. It comes with a Uconnect infotainment system with Bluetooth, steering wheel audio and cruise control, performance speakers, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, a rearview camera, power windows, power locks with remote keyless entry, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Premium Sound Group, Gt Performance Package, Nappa Alcantara Performance Seats.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXJG3JH174779.
Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD joined the family-owned Trotman Auto Group LTD in 2010. We are a BBB accredited pre-owned auto dealership.
Come take this vehicle for a test drive today and see for yourself why we are the dealership with the #1 customer satisfaction in the Fraser Valley.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you don not find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and we will do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $119.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Sunroof
Premium Sound Group
GT Performance Package
Nappa Alcantara Performance Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1