2018 Dodge Charger
SRT 392 Tech Pkg, H/K Sound, Sunroof
Location
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned
30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9
6043811161
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8755889
- Stock #: BA7399
- VIN: 2C3CDXEJ0JH317399
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,320 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean History, Low KM, Harman Kardon Sound System, Power Sunroof, Tech Package, Adaptive Cruise, Advanced Brake Assist, Auto High Beam, Forward Collision Warning w. Active Braking, Lane Departure Warning w. Lane Keep Assist, Rain Sensing Wipers, Navigatio Gorgeous Spec 2018 Dodge Charger SRT 392! Options/Features: - Clean History - No Accidents - Low KM - Harman Kardon Sound System - Power Sunroof - Tech Package - Adaptive Cruise - Advanced Brake Assist - Auto High Beam - Forward Collision Warning w. Active Braking - Lane Departure Warning w. Lane Keep Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Navigation - Back-Up Camera - Heated Seats - Leather Interior + much more! This Dodge Charger has a sport-tuned suspension and accurate steering that lend a decidedly agile feel for such a big car, without compromising a compliant ride. This 2018 Dodge Charger is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This low mileage sedan has just 38,320 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 485HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Charger's trim level is SRT 392. Upgrade to a new level of performance with this SRT 392. On top of incredible performance, it comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, navigation, six-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated and ventilated in front, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, rear park assist, remote start, aluminum wheels, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C3CDXEJ0JH317399. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $432.15 with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. (Includes 695 documentation fee, applicable finance fees upto a max of 995, plus taxes. ). See dealer for details. Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o
