2018 Dodge Durango
2018 Dodge Durango
R/T - Navigation - Leather Seats
2018 Dodge Durango
R/T - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
110,999KM
Used
VIN 1C4SDJCTXJC126729
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GRANITE CLEAR COAT
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,999 KM
Vehicle Description
WE PROVIDE A FULL VEHICLE INSPECTION REPORT, CARFAX, 3 DAYS 2500/KM HASSLE-FREE EXCHANGE POLICY PLUS A PROFESSIONAL DETAIL AND FULL TANK OF GAS. WE ALSO STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT WITH A PEACE OF MIND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
Abbotsford Chrysler
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
2018 Dodge Durango